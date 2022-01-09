Critical Survey: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northrim BanCorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 27.60% 16.94% 1.66% PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.24% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $140.04 million 2.05 $32.89 million $6.28 7.36 PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.87 $3.85 million $0.72 20.65

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

