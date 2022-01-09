CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

