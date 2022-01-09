CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Cut by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

