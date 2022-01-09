CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:CRY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.23 and a beta of 1.53.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 89.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 369.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife during the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

