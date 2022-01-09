CryptoBlades (SKILL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $469,290.00

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $469,290.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $7.89 or 0.00018940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,864 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

