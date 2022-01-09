CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE CUBE opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

