Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

