DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $84.89 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005518 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,999,894 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

