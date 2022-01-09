DAFI Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $13.49 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $648,056.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005659 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,064,949 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

