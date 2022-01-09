Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.50 ($102.84).

DAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ETR:DAI traded down €1.35 ($1.53) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €73.56 ($83.59). 2,755,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. Daimler has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

