Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

