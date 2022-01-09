Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bunge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bunge by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Bunge stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $97.30.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

