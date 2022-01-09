Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,422 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after buying an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

