Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.