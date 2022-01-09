Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $467,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

