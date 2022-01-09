Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

