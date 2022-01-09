Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $131.23 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.