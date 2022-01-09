DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0371 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $156,713.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,954.28 or 0.99972752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00085334 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00821886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

