DAV Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and $1.02 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,437.24 or 0.99858072 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00311362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00086026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

