David Mountcastle Sells 16,391 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

