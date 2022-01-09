DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,500 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,501,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,792,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.