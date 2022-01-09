DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,923,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,614,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a market capitalization of $681.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

