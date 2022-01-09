DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $145.15. 2,058,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.