Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

