Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

