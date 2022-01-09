Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.47. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 5,935 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $266,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

