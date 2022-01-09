Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Cable One worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,669.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.19 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,762.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,861.91. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

