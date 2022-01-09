Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5,337.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Change Healthcare worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,869 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after buying an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 27.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,091,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,267,000 after buying an additional 877,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

