Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.46 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.48% of SM Energy worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 2,574.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $5,919,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of SM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.