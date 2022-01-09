Deutsche Bank AG Has $18.79 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Cirrus Logic worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.84.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

