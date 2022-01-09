Deutsche Bank AG Has $19.31 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.47% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.