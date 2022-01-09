Deutsche Bank AG Sells 157,250 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Huntsman worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Huntsman by 100.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Huntsman by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 600.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

