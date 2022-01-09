Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €250.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €236.08 ($268.28).

ALV stock opened at €222.55 ($252.90) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €203.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €202.41. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

