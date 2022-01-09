DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.00 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

