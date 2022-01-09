Diamond (DMD) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.07 million and $14,497.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001559 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052410 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,656,364 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

