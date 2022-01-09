Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $61.66 on Friday. Disco has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.21.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

