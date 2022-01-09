Dogecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $603.61 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $20.02 billion and $603.61 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.00311987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

