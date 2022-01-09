Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Trimmed by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 95.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

DG stock opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

