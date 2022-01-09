Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $598,381.28 and approximately $5,808.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00084178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.98 or 0.07525086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,494.69 or 0.99993253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

