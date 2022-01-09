DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $6,411,600.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion and a PE ratio of -36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average is $187.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 224.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 59.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after acquiring an additional 207,779 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in DoorDash by 42.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

