Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

DEI stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.