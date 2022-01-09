Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $182.92 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $184.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

