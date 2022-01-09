DRIFE (DRF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94,134.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $94,134.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005492 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,792,305 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.