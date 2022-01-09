Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Down 5.9%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 8,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 525,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,854,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

