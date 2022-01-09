Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 199,284 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

