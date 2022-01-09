Duality Advisers LP Invests $417,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,332,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

NYSE HUBS opened at $509.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.04 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

