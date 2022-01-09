Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -339.88 and a beta of -1.03. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.