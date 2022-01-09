Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Shares of EIC stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

