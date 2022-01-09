Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Eastman Chemical worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

NYSE:EMN opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

