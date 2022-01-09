eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

